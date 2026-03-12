The Managing Director of PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, has stressed that sustainable financial inclusion in Nigeria cannot be achieved without a deliberate investment in physical and digital infrastructure, as the fintech firm expands its network of offices across the country.

Speaking during the launch of one of PalmPay’s new offices in Lagos, Nwosu said that while technology remains a critical enabler, it must be supported by on-ground infrastructure to truly bring financial services closer to communities.

“Financial inclusion must be built on infrastructure,” Nwosu stated, explaining that the company’s expanding physical footprint is designed to enhance service delivery and deepen access to financial tools for Nigerians nationwide.

PalmPay currently operates 28 offices across Nigeria, with locations in major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin City, and Enugu.

In 2025, the company opened two new offices in Lagos, situated in Ikeja and Yaba, further strengthening its presence in the country’s commercial capital. The emphasis on infrastructure comes as Nigeria’s fintech sector undergoes rapid transformation, with regulators introducing stricter operational guidelines for payment service providers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has rolled out several frameworks aimed at building a safer and more resilient payments system while expanding financial inclusion . Nwosu’s comments aligned with his recent advocacy at industry forums, where he has consistently called for communitydriven solutions to financial exclusion.

At the CeBIH Annual Conference 2025, he urged industry players to embrace solutions tailored to the real-life needs of underserved populations, including women, rural dwellers, and low-income earners .

“Financial inclusion goes beyond access; it must be equitable and tailored to real-life needs,” Nwosu had said during the conference, highlighting PalmPay’s use of behavioural insights to design services such as affordable health insurance, automated savings features, and merchant solutions that support small businesses.

He further stated: “Beyond customer engagement, PalmPay’s office expansion is delivering broader economic impact through job creation and community development. “Each new office generates employment opportunities, while initiatives like the Purple Woman programme focus on training and absorbing more women into the fintech workforce .

“In 2025, PalmPay organised capacity-building programmes in Kano and Kaduna, reaching approximately 3,000 women with financial literacy training and business tools aimed at improving their livelihoods .”