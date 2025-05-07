Financial Inclusion: FG Moves To Fast-Track Cash Transfers To 15m Households

Share

The Federal Government has begun the implementation phase of its economic and financial inclusion strategy aimed at improving access to economic opportunities.

To this end, the government has established an inter-agency task force to address challenges delaying President Bola Tinubu’s approved conditional cash transfers to 15 million vulnerable households.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Technical Committee of the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, explained that the meeting brought together high-level stakeholders from government agencies, financial institutions, and academia to align on the President’s vision and execution road – map.

He said: “We are off to a very good start. What has led to the success of what we’ve done so far is alignment and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

“Financial inclusion is not just about having a bank account—it means access to quality services, credit, and the visibility that digital platforms offer.”

Hadejia cited recent discussions that were had at the World Bank Spring Meetings, noting that “the whole conversation was about India and what it has been able to achieve in lifting its population out of extreme poverty through financial inclusion.

