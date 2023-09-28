Financial Inclusion: FG Endorses Kayi App Digital Finance Platform

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has endorsed a newly developed digital finance platform, known as ” Kayi App”, as part of Nigeria’s Fintech evolution.

The Minister, Dr Bosun Tijani who unveiled the App in Abuja on Thursday, said that the developers and promoters of the Digital platform were working in line with President Bola Tinubu’s mandate of building an all-inclusive economy through strong financial inclusion.

While he noted that Tinubu is extremely interested in ensuring that the economy grows in such a way that nobody is left behind, he stated that financial inclusion was important in the administration’s policy of empowering more entrepreneurs.

The App being promoted by the operators of Kayi Bank is said to be a cutting-edge innovation for easy payment and other financial services.

The Chairman of Kayi Bank, Alhaji Saadina Dantata said the innovative App was a simpler and faster solution to financial transactions in Nigeria.

Dantata said, “We are excited to introduce our innovative fintech product, Kayi App, to the Nigerian market. With our dedicated and young team of innovative and creative Nigerians drawn from across the world, we have worked tirelessly to develop a suite of fintech solutions that will make financial transactions simpler, faster, secure and more convenient for everyone.

“The Kayi App aims to empower Africans with the tools and knowledge to take control of their financial future. He also expressed gratitude to the Honorable ministers and Director Generals present at the

Kayi App launch.

“I envision a continent where every individual and business can thrive financially, regardless of their location or income level as he closed off”, Dantata added.

Speaking on the market opportunity that informed Kayi Apps introduction, its Product lead, Abdulganiyu Rufa’i said the African fintech market is

brimming with opportunities and that Kayi App is poised to make a

significant impact.

“With the vast majority of Africans unbanked and underbanked, we are confident in our ability to meet the growing demand for digital financial services across Africa. Having recognised unmet needs in the country’s payment digital industry, therefore, Kayi App is poised to showcase

strength in delivering core services and solutions such as instant digital payments for individuals and businesses; financial inclusion and social

banking for people in rural and semi-urban areas; blockchain-backed crossborder trade for exporters and importers across Africa; and remittances and investments for Nigerians and Africans in Diaspora,” says Rufai.