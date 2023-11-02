Financial Inclusion: Fg Advocates Full Implementation Across MDAs

Fintech Key To Deepening Initiative –NCC Boss

The Federal Government is set for full implementation of financial inclusion in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies. The Director, Economic Research and Policy Management (ERPM), Federal Ministry of Finance, Grace Ogbonna, made the disclosure in Abuja while declaring open a three day training programme for Federal Ministry of Finance Staff Batch 2, on the “Service-Wide Financial Literacy in the Workplace programme on Financial Inclusion.”

Ogbonna’s declaration came just as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, in another gathering, said financial technology was critical to deepening financial inclusion. Ogbonna said that financial inclusion around the world had continued to gain attention globally because of the important role it plays in economic development and poverty alleviation.

According to the Director, in pursuance of the realisation of the foregoing and the fact that a significant number of Nigeria’s public employees has poor knowledge of financial Inclusion, necessitated the Ministry’s need to launch an awareness campaign that would holistically build the capacity of public sector workforce on financial literacy. She said: “The focus is to empower workers and equipped them to be financially savy so as make decisions and exercise discipline in managing their personal finances which would encourage a national saving habit, smart investment and planned retirement for workers in the public sector.”

She implored the participants to take advantage of the training very seriously, stressing that the training would add value to them, families and workplaces. While commending the Permanent Secretary Finance, Okokon Udo, for his sustained support towards the programme implementation decried that most of the employees in the public sector earn to consume which is largely due to lack of financial literacy. Meanwhile, Maida described the Fintech industry as a critical driver of financial inclusion of Nigerian citizens living in the underserved and unserved communities across the country.

Dr. Maida made this known in his keynote address at the 2023 edition of the annual Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) Fin- Tech Forum which focused on, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Fintech Potential: Challenges and Opportunities” and took place in Lagos recently. The EVC, who was represented at the event by the Controller of NCC Lagos Zonal Office, Mr Henry Ojio- kpota, stated that the theme of the forum was suitable at this time for a discourse about the financial industry given the significant rise in digital financial services across the nation.

The EVC said fintech ws revolutionising Nigeria’s financial ecosystem as it represents a positive disruption to the conventional financial system.