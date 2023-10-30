Financial Inclusion: Coronation Insurance unveils webinar on business protection

As part of measures to boost financial inclusion in the country, Coronation Insurance has unveiled plans to reach out through its webinar series. The Coronation Insurance Webinar Series with the theme “Shared Prosperity through Financial Inclusion: Protecting Your Business,” will hold tomorrow (Tuesday), October 31, 2023. The webinar is part of the company’s thought leadership initiatives, designed to provide relevant insights for both corporate and individual clients. This year’s edition of the series will emphasise how insurance can elevate the standard of living in Nigeria through economic growth and equity. Panelists include Mr. Adedeji Olowe – Founder/ CEO at Lendsqr (Keynote Speaker); Mr. Babatunde Akin Moses – CEO of Sycamore.ng; Mrs. Yemisi Isidi – CEO of Triift Africa and the moderator Mr. Wole Famurewa – Anchor, CNBC Africa.

The panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor. It will encourage active interaction among the panelists and engage the audience through questions and answers sessions, fostering dynamic discussions. The event aims to educate participants on the cost-saving benefits of insurance through risk reduction, using case studies. It will also emphasize the ease of purchasing insurance products and how insurance can create income opportunities for agents, both full-time and part-time. The proposed audience will be composed of the business owners with Micro, Small and Medium sized businesses across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy. The broader objectives of the event are to create awareness of Coronation Insurance’s products, increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Insurance as a thought leader in the financial services space.

The panel discussion specifically aims to share success stories, challenges faced, and lessons learned by the panelists who have been actively involved in financial inclusion. It seeks to inspire and inform the audience about the opportunities and prospects in this dynamic sector. The webinar discussions and interactions aim to uncover the real-world experiences and insights of panelists involved in insurance-based financial inclusion and shared prosperity. The discussion will highlight the efficiency gains, challenges, and prospects within this sector, emphasising the value of collaboration and innovation.

Audience engagement through Q&A sessions will further enrich the conversation with diverse perspectives and questions from event attendees. The theme will be addressing the importance of Insurance and financial inclusion as well as the role of Insurance in protecting businesses and wallets. In addressing scope of financial inclusion and the importance of financial literally and barriers to financial inclusions. The webinar discussions will also be addressing Insurance for businesses, the different types of business insurance and the benefits of insurance of a business in addition to choosing the right insurance coverage and the right insurance partner.