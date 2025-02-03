Financial Inclusion: AfDB Approves $160m Loan For AXIAN Telecom

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $160 million senior corporate loan to support AXIAN Telecom to expand digital access and financial inclusion in nine African countries.

In a press release, the Bank said that the loan will accelerate the modernization and expansion of AXIAN Telecom‘s network infrastructure, with a focus on 4G and 5G deployment; while also driving digital innovation in its operations, enabling them to expand to more countries.

According to the statement: AXIAN Telecom, headquartered in Mauritius, serves 42.9 million mobile subscribers, 11.4 million data users, and 15.2 million mobile financial service users, positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation.

“A key focus of the funding is to address gender disparities in access to financial services. Over $10 million will be dedicaed to empowering 22,000 women entrepreneurs in Madagascar through AXIAN’s Mvola platform.

Additionally, a $2.5 million grant will enhance financial literacy and credit access for 34,000 women businesses across Madagascar, Tanzania, and Senegal, enabling them to grow and transition into the formal economy.”

Highlighting the initiative’s importance, the AfDB’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, said: “This investment reflects the African Development Bank’s commitment to driving Africa’s digital transformation and fostering inclusive growth.

By supporting AXIAN Telecom’s growth plan, we are bridging the digital divide, creating opportunities for millions across the continent, and fostering innovation.”

Quaynor described the African Development Bank’s support as part of a partnership to accelerate progress, advance financial inclusion—particularly for women—and drive sustainable development, adding, “together, we are building the infrastructure and ecosystems that will enable Africa to thrive in the digital age.”

AXIAN Telecom CEO, Hassan Jaber, said: “We are honoured to partner with an organisation that shares our vision of advancing Africa’s digital economy.

The funding from the African Development Bank not only underscores the immense digital potential of the continent but also highlights the critical role of collaboration in driving sustainable development.”

Jaber emphasised that the support from the African Development Bank will build on the company’s ongoing initiatives, such as expanding affordable internet access and fostering innovative solutions to bridge the digital divide, while aligning seamlessly with the recent transformation of our mobile businesses under the Yas brand.

