Financial Inclusion: AccionMonie App To Empower Low-Income Households

Accion Microfinance Bank has unveiled AccionMonie, a next-generation digital financial services platform aimed at empowering individuals, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as low-income households across Nigeria.

Speaking at the official launch in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer of Accion MfB, Taiwo Joda, described the introduction of AccionMonie as a significant milestone and a testament to the bank’s culture of innovation, designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“At Accion Microfinance Bank, we believe in the potential of every MSME to drive inclusive economic growth. That is why we are committed to empowering them with the financial support they need to grow, innovate, and make a lasting impact in their communities and beyond,” Joda said.

He added that the app provides instant access to essential services including loans, savings, and other forms of financial support.

According to Joda, AccionMonie is a strategic component of the bank’s “Always There to Lend You a Hand” campaign, which underscores its commitment to small business development and the economic upliftment of underserved households. The campaign positions Accion MfB as not only a financial institution but also a trusted partner in its customers’ journey to prosperity.

Highlighting the economic role of MSMEs in Nigeria, he noted that with an estimated 37 million MSMEs, the sector accounts for 86% of employment and contributes 48% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, these enterprises continue to face major challenges such as limited access to finance, inadequate infrastructure, and an unfavourable business environment.

Also speaking at the launch, the bank’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Olalere, said the combination of AccionMonie and the bank’s expansive network of over 74 branches across 12 states will help bridge the gap in financial service delivery to small businesses.

“The platform’s user-friendly features are designed to simplify payments and offer vital support to businesses and individuals alike,” he said.

Chief Digital Officer of the bank, Paul Ehiagbonare, described the launch as a bold step toward digital leadership and financial empowerment.

“For us, AccionMonie is a reflection of customer empowerment through digital tools and technologies. It offers a range of customer-focused features designed to promote financial inclusion,” he said.

One of its standout features is Save2Loan, which allows users to save between ₦50,000 and ₦250,000 over a 90-day period and become eligible for a loan worth twice their saved amount. This, Ehiagbonare explained, will help promote a savings culture while enhancing credit access.

In addition, customers can conveniently fund their AccionMonie accounts using any debit card, eliminating the need for physical visits or long queues in banking halls.