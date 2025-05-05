Financial Experts To Leverage Tech As Solution To Cross-Border Payment Change

Share

Moved by the challenges and loss encountered in the cross-border payment, financial experts are collaborating to create solution with technology.

Currently, over 80 per cent of intra-African payments are routed through correspondent banks outside the continent and settled in foreign currencies such as the US dollar or Euro.

This results in a staggering $5 billion in transaction fees annually and undermines economic integration efforts.

Concerned with this trend, Onafriq, Africa’s largest payments gateway, and Circle, stablecoin market leader and issuer of USDC, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at transforming cross-border payments and digital financial services.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards compliantly leveraging stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure to boost Onafriq’s payment network, positioning it at the forefront of the digital payment’s revolution for real-world financial applications.

Onafriq and Circle are working together to change this paradigm by piloting the use of USDC-powered settlement solutions into Onafriq’s network, which connects over 500 wallets and 200 million bank accounts in more than 40 African markets.

Onafriq’s founder and CEO, Dare Okoudjou, said: “Our partnership with Circle is an important milestone, reinforcing Onafriq’s commitment to harnessing technology to remove complexity from crossborder payments.

By integrating USDC, we aim to simplify financial transactions for institutions and individuals, reduce costs, and strengthen trust.

This collaboration underscores our vision to democratise access to payments and drive financial inclusion across the globe. We’re not just envisioning the future of payments – we’re actively building it.”

Share