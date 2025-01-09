Financial Experts Project Sustained Economic Growth In 2025

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, has said that with the Federal Government’s proposed N49.7 trillion 2025 budget expected to provide sufficient economic stimulus, the country is likely to achieve its projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.68 per cent for 2025.

He stated this in his opening remarks at the Bank’s “Nigeria economic outlook 2025” event held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Also, in his presentation at the event, Founder and Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. ‘Biodun Adedipe, predicted that the economy is likely to perform better this year compared with last year. According to him, while 2024 was, “a year of “resilience, 2025 is a year of recovery.”

The respected economist said he expects inflation to drop to 27 percent in 2025 while the naira is likely to trade at N1,574.4/$1. “The naira will lose value but very moderately. We estimate the exchange rate at N1,574.4/$1.

Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to be moderated as inflation is expected to end 2024 at 33 percent and 27 percent in 2025,” he said. On his part, the CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, said that although GDP growth will maintain its upward trend in 2025, the expected rebound of the economy may come later in the year.

He said he didn’t expect the impact of the Federal Government’s reforms to be as severe this year as it was in 2024. Responding to a question on President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills, currently before the National Assembly, Rewane said that the bills are a “policy announcement, which must be backed with institutional reform.”

He stated: “Basically, the Nigerian government is focused on revenue. They need to increase the revenue-to-GDP ratio, and so, as long as it is easy to administer, that is the two things they consider. But the problem with revenue-intensive taxes is that, by nature, they are regressive.

Therefore, you’re going to have this sales tax, VAT. It also takes money from consumers and gives it to the government. “Secondly, what does the government do with the money? Is it transparent? Is it efficient?

Is it adding to productivity and output by doing certain things? Is the government multiplier as efficient as the investment multiplier? I think that is key.

The local governments are going to be important in this new dispensation. It’s a policy announcement that must be backed by institutional reforms.

We must curtail government profligacy.” Meanwhile, Alebiosu, in his remarks, reaffirmed that FirstBank was committed to supporting its customers in order to enable them effectively navigate the country’s current economic challenges.

Alebiosu, who noted that while 2024 was a tough year for the nation as a result of the impacts of some of the Federal Government’s “painful but necessary” reforms, there were already indications that the government’s policies will eventually yield the desired result.

