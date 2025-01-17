Financial Expert Urges NLC To Sensitise Members On Tax Reform Bills

Share

A Professor of Accounting and Financial Development, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to ensure its members understand the basics of the Tax Reform Bill.

Oyedokun, who lectures at Lead City University, Ibadan, gave the advice at a Dialogue on the “Tax Reform Bill” organised by NLC.

He said that being knowledgeable would aid effective advocacy and robust discussion on issues surrounding the bill. “They should peruse the bill so that when they want to talk to the government, they will talk from the position of knowledge that they are known for.

“Certain provisions of this have been construed out there; and if you have better information about it, you will change your perspective and position at times.

“Take for example, I can say that today about 95 per cent of people that are commenting on these tax bills have never opened one page of the bill. “What people rely on is the kinds of social media messages that people are sending here and there,” he said.

The professor said that certain parts of the bill were meant to improve the lives of workers, urging NLC to set up a team that would investigate the personal income tax rates.

According to him, the rate being proposed in the bill is better than what is currently being used.

