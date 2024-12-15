Financial Expert Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum For Jarvis To Return Peller’s Engagement Ring

Share

An online financial expert, identified as Geh Geh, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Jarvis to return Peller’s engagement ring.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Peller announced his engagement to Jarvis in a romantic proposal, which he announced via his Instagram page, accompanied by a video of the special moment.

The engagement sparked mixed reactions from internet users as well as fans who congratulated them as well as backlash and criticisms from others.

Amid the heated backlash, Geh Geh who weighed into the situation issued a 24-hour ultimatum for Jarvis to return Peller’s engagement ring, citing Peller’s teenage age.

Geh Geh condemned Peller over his priorities, stating that he should prioritize education.

Geh Geh, however, emphasized, “At a very young age, you’re carrying love on your head when you should be focusing on your education”.

Addressing Jarvis, he added, “I’m giving you 24 hours to return that ring“.

