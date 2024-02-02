Financial Expert Decries Naira Crash, Insecurity, Proffers Solutions

Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, has decried the free fall of naira to the dollars. He stated that it was an unrealistic attempt for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bridge the gap of the official window with the rates at the parallel market. Chizea, a retired banker and top economist, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday. He said: “Let me also spare some thoughts on what is currently happening at the foreign exchange market.

The rates even at the official window have fallen above 1,400 Naira to the dollar. A hitherto unthinkable prospect. And the inflationary pressure is biting severely. We understand that there is an attempt to bridge the gap with the rates at the parallel market. “This is an unrealistic goal which only assured consequence is to lead to the rapid loss in value of the Naira and escalate the misery index in the land.

I make this observation because the parallel market is the domain of speculators/money launderers who certainly cannot operate at the official window. We can aim to narrow the spread to curb the temptation for round tripping but not more than that. “Until and unless we can stop a bet on what is likely to happen to the rate of exchange so predict- able, we don’t have any chance in hell of wiping out the unofficial market. It is unbelievable the amount of dollars in circulation in peoples hands because of this development.

If we must tackle the ravaging rate of inflation, the imperatives of embracing some aspects of managed float cannot be over emphasised.” Chizea lamented the heightened insecurity in the past month in some parts of the country. He called for the establishment of state police as one of the strategies to combat the growing insecurity.