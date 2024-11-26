Financial Crimes: Tunji-Ojo Tasks Finance Agencies On Synergy, Collaboration

Share

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has tasked government agencies active in the financial ecosystem to close ranks and work in synergy towards eradicating financial crimes and illicit financial flows in the country.

Tunji-Ojo said the feat is achievable, saying no financial crimes without a trace of one loose end.

He said while Nigeria desires investment inflow into the country, she can’t sacrifice the place of legitimate investments.

“We want investment but we want clean investment. We want investment, we want investment with a trail. We want investment, but we want investment that we as a people can be proud of, to be legitimate”, said Interior Minister

To rid off, and cleanse the system of financial crimes and illicit financial flows, the Interior Minister while declaring a round-table discussion on PPP arrangements on Tuesday in Abuja, a Nigeria Finance Intelligence Unit (NIFU) event on financial crimes, tasked government agencies in the financial ecosystem to close ranks and collaborate in ending financial crimes and illicit financial flows in the system.

The PPPs round table discussion had representatives from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), United For Wildlife, CBN, National Insurance Commission NAICOM, Infrastructure and Regulatory Commission ( ICRC) National Information Technology Development Agency( NITDA), Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission ( CAC) among others.

He underscores the importance of partnerships, and synergy building between agencies of the government to nib financial crimes in bud.

Ojo said: “Partnership is the essence of collaboration. Partnership is the essence of inter-dependency, and partnership is the essence of unification and working based on a shared value. Nigeria is not a public sector-driven economy and is not a private sector-driven economy.

“The Nigerian economy is a mixed economy. You know the public-private sector drives the economy. And by virtue of that, it means the essence of that is that the earlier we understand that we’re wrong and we can only survive via a symbiotic relationship arrangement rather than a parasitic arrangement the better it is for our future as a people”.

“The public partnership is important for us to be who we actually have the capacity to be. As I’ve said, Nigeria is a country of potential. But my generation has come to say, no, renewed hope is not about potential. It’s about bringing the potential to reality. And, that can only happen in an era of interdependency; in an era of collaboration, and in an era where we understand that our shared values are, to unite us rather than divide us.

“What do I mean by this? I want to see a scenario whereby we work as different entities but with a shared value and, a common goal. I want to see a scenario where the insurance sector is able to collaborate with NFIU, where the insurance sector is able to collaborate with ICRC, collaborate with CAC and other agencies such that any information you get from the insurance sector is information you get from this other. Where there is no hiding place for financial criminals”, he said.

Earlier in her opening remark, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) – Hafsat Abubakar Bakari said PPPs discourse underscores the importance of unity in the fight against financial crimes in Nigeria.

” As we conveyed today, Nigeria and the global community face a growing and interconnected web of financial crimes that undermine our economic integrity, threaten our national and global security, and facilitate the spread of weapons and other illicit goods that destabilize our region. These threats are not only complex, but also international in nature, taking advantage of gaps in oversight, gaps in regulation, and gaps in enforcement”.

“More importantly, the networks that facilitate these crimes exploit weaknesses in our ability to work together and share information across all the stakeholders involved in the fight against financial crime. No one organization, public or private, has the capacity to confront these challenges in isolation.

“It is only through cooperation that we can expect to win. Public-Private Partnerships provide a structured and effective platform for the pooling of resources, intelligence, and technologies.

“They enable stakeholders to align their efforts, share actionable insights, and develop strategies to counter financial crimes at all levels. Financial crimes are rarely confined to national borders”, NFIU Boss, Bakari said.

The Representative of United for Wildlife, Mrs Xolisile Khanyile noted that Public-private partnerships and public-public partnerships provide one of the best routes in achieving the objective of ending financial crimes and illicit financial flows.

“And the NFIU-LSEG risk intelligence partnerships demonstrate how such partnerships can be game-changers, not just in Nigeria, but globally.

“The WWF, which is the World Wildlife Fund, has done a study recently which says nature is disappearing, and it’s disappearing by 73% if you compare it from 1970 to 2020. And this study says this is not the fight that needs to be fought by conservationists only.

“All of us, we need to play our role and fight this fight. We need the private sector, we need the transport sector, we need civil society, we need government, but we also need political will. The mere fact that we have a minister today sitting with us says to me the political will is there”, she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: