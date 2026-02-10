Financial Crimes: Reps C’ttee Pledges Legislative Support For EFCC, NFIU

The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes has pledged legislative support for anti-graft agencies to strengthen the combat against financial crimes and secure investors’ confidence in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Rep Ginger Onwusibe (LP-Abia), made the pledge at the 2026 budget defence session with the management of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) yesterday in Abuja.

Onwusibe said the committee was determined to strengthen investigative and prosecutorial capacities of the agencies.

He also said enhancing international cooperation, information sharing, improving asset recovery and management as well as building capacity and expertise within the agencies against emerging threats, such as cybercrime and virtual assets was paramount.

According to Onwusibe, the work of the agencies is critical to Nigeria’s economic stability and security. “Let us ensure they have the necessary resources and support to continue their vital work, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. “As we review the agencies’ budgets, we must acknowledge the critical work they do in protecting Nigeria’s economy and citizens from financial crimes.”