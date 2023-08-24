Financial Crimes, Coups, Other Issues Work Of Globalisation – DSS DG

Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has linked globalisation to cybersecurity threats, financial crimes and the disruption of democratic processes in Africa.

This is has he asserted that the problem requires a thorough and multifaceted approach to be addressed.

Bichi stated this at t a seminar for the 16th Executive Intelligence Management Course held by the National Institute for Security Studies on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented by Director of Training, Bolaji Toke at the seminar’s titled, “Globalisation and regional economic integration: Implications for Sustainable Development in Africa,” the DSS boss said the current security concerns are significantly influenced by globalisation and regional economic integration.

READ ALSO:

He said, “As we delve into the complexities posed by globalisation, ranging from cyber security, cyberthreats to financial crimes and organised criminal networks, and more recently, the interruption of the democratic process.

“We must acknowledge the need for a comprehensive and multidimensional approach. It is through platforms like the Executive Intelligent Management course that we enhance our collective capacity to address these challenges and forge a more secure and prosperous future. With a unique focus on Africa, we gather here this morning to explore the implications of globalisation. ”

“In today’s world, you will agree with me that the landscape of security challenges is rapidly evolving and the dynamics of globalisation and regional economic integration play a pivotal role.

“The interconnectedness of a globalised world demands heightened collaboration and the sharing of information and expertise across borders.

“Transnational threats recognize no national boundaries and our ability to counter them effectively and to rely on our ability to work together seamlessly. “