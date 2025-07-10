Financial Crime: EFCC Secures Conviction Of 146 Foreign Nationals

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the conviction of 146 foreign nationals arrested in connection with financial crimes in the country.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during the opening ceremony of the International Cybersecurity Conference organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Olukoyede said: “Today, I can tell you that we have succeeded in the prosecution and conviction of 146 of them.

“They will serve their jail terms and will be repatriated to their respective countries. “Most of these foreigners posed as Nigerians with stolen identities to defraud unsuspecting individuals and institutions in the country, while Nigerians are being accused wrongly for such crimes.”

He added thus: “The 146 foreigners would serve their jail terms before being repatriated to their respective country. I thank the FBI, Interpol and other international security institutions for their support in ensuring successful prosecution of the cyber criminals.

“We will soon launch a Cybersecurity Centre in our facility with the capability to detect and respond to Cybersecurity attacks within one hour.

The Cybersecurity attacks relating to financial crimes are becoming more organised across the world”. “We will soon inaugurate a 500-capacity Research Centre for reformation and rehabilitation of convicted cyber criminals.”