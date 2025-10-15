Finance Minister, Edun Flown Abroad For Treatment

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has reportedly travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to seek medical attention.

According to the news report making the rounds on Tuesday, October 14, the Minister left Abuja for Lagos on Monday night via a commercial flight, which he later departed for London aboard a British Airways flight on the same night.

Multiple sources privy to the development revealed that Edun had taken ill in recent days but dismissed earlier rumours that he had suffered a stroke or was incapacitated.

Until his departure, Presidency officials had maintained that Edun was recuperating at his Abuja residence under the care of Nigerian doctors.