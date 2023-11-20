Finance house group picks president

Finance Houses Association of Nigeria (FHAN) has elected the Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer of DLM Capital Group, Dr. Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, as president. The association, with a membership strength of 102 finance companies, is the umbrella and self-regulatory body of all CBN-licensed finance companies operating in Nigeria.

Ayere, with a history of serving trade groups, was elected as vice president for two terms serving behind two different presidents before being elected as president of the Association of Issuing Houses (AIHN) in 2016.

He has held positions in the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bank of Montreal Nesbitt Burns in London, HSBC, NatWest Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Bank and United Capital.

Ayere has also provided advice and mediated difficult assignments for multiple businesses and governments across Sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2004, he spearheaded the IFC’s engagement in the development of the Nigerian sovereign bond market and served as the principal IFC advisor to the Nigerian Debt Management Office regarding market expansion despite outside factors.