Finance Experts Seek Stronger Intra-Continental Investment Frameworks

Top finance and policy leaders from across the continent have issued a collective call for accelerated cross-border investment frameworks and stronger capital market cooperation.

The appeal was made in Nairobi on Wednesday during the official opening of the Africa Investment Conference (AfIC) 2025, a premier forum designed to reshape the continent’s economic landscape.

Hosted by the CFA Society East Africa under the theme “Africa Investing in Africa: Solutions to Challenges,” the conference convened at a pivotal moment. With shifting global economic dynamics and the urgent implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), speakers emphasized that the continent can no longer rely solely on external funding.

The Chief Guest, Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, Principal Secretary at the State Department for Investment Promotion, delivered a powerful keynote address urging African nations to unlock capital within their own borders.

“Africa is at a turning point and for us to compete globally, we must unlock capital within our borders, accelerate the growth of both our private and public capital markets, and build deeper financial market linkages. AfIC 2025 provides the collaborative platform to move from ideas to coordinated action,” Mr. Abubakar stated.

He noted that with Africa’s demographic explosion and rapid urbanization, there is an increased appetite for infrastructure and technology investment.

To meet this demand, he argued, nations must work together to mobilize domestic resources and streamline regulations to create predictable market environments.

“The Government of Kenya is committed to enhancing the country’s position as a gateway for investment into East Africa and across the continent.

This includes improving the ease of doing business, strengthening investor protections, and supporting initiatives that unlock capital for enterprise growth, innovation, and sustainable development,” he added.

Francis Nasyomba, President of CFA Society East Africa, highlighted the conference’s role in promoting world-class professional standards and market integrity. He stressed that the event was designed to move beyond rhetoric.