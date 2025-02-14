Finally, Zicsaloma Reacts To Critics Amid Nose Surgery Recovery

Share

Nigerian content creator, Aloma Isaac, better known as Zicsaloma has taken to her social media page to slam critics who bashed him for undergoing nose surgery,

New Telegraph recalls that two weeks ago, Zicsaloma announced he underwent a successful nose and facial surgery, which has however garnered backlash on social media.

The content creator insisted that he is more morally upright than his critics as he finally reacted to the backlash surrounding his $11,000 nose surgery procedure.

This came after a recent video surfaced, showing the skit maker removing the cast and plaster on his nose days after undergoing the surgery in Turkey.

The video quickly attracted mixed reactions from fans and critics alike, condemning his facial transition while very few defended his choice of getting the $11,000 surgery.

Addressing the backlash, Zicsaloma defended his decision, stating that he is morally upright compared to many of those judging him. Listing alcoholism, adultery, and smoking as bad habits, he confessed to being a saint to the supposed practices indulged by the critics of his nose job. He said; “I better pass most of una wey dey judge me. I’m not here to hype myself but trust me, morally I am better than a lot of people. “There are a lot of things people do that I don’t do. I don’t womanise, smoke or drink. Aside from when I am shooting with my crew, I am the only one in the whole of my duplex,” Watch the video below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temilola Sobola (@temilolasobola)

