June 1, 2023
Finally, Yul Edochie Returns To Work Months After Son’s Death

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has officially returned back to work after two-month of mourning the tragic death of his first son, Kambilichukwu, who passed away in March.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself on a movie set alongside his second wife, Judy Austin, marking a significant milestone in his career.

However, the actor is not only showcasing his talent in his acting skills but also taking on the role of Director in the movie, which is produced by his wife, Judy Austin.

He expressed gratitude to God for the strength to resume his work and for the precious gift of life.

He wrote; “Back to work. Wrapped up the movie, WHEN WOMEN REVOLT. Produced by Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1. Directed by Yul Edochie.

“I thank God for giving me all I need to return to the hustle. And for the gift of life. May the mighty name of the Lord be praised forever.”

