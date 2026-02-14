Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has finally addressed comments credited to his father, Pete Edochie, that he was not aware of his son’s marriage to Judy Austin.

Speaking in a recent interview, Yul, who was first married toMay Edochie and lost his first child in March 2023, said his father is entitled to his opinion and that the remark did not affect him in any way.

Asked why he thought his father made the statement, the 44-year-old actor said, “He’s entitled to whatever he wants to say. Why he decide to say it is in his mind.”

On how it made him feel, Yul added, “I didn’t feel anything.”

The actor stressed that his love and respect for his father remain unwavering, describing the veteran thespian as a man who did his best raising six children.

“I love him. I respect him. He cannot get me angry. No matter what he says, I’m not moved,” Yul said, adding that even at his age, he would still kneel or obey any instruction from his father out of deep respect.

However, he maintained that as an adult, his personal decisions are his responsibility.

“At this age, my problem cannot be what my father thinks about my personal decision. I’m not a child. As a man, I should be able to decide what is good for me and go for it,” he stated.

Yul added that he does not believe in over-explaining his choices, insisting that “real men don’t explain or complain, you face it.”

He concluded by reiterating that whatever his father chooses to say about his marriage is entirely his business.