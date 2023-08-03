Finally, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin React To N100m Lawsuit (Video)

Following the news making the rounds that the wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has filed N100 million suit against, Judy Austin, her husband’s second wife, both Nigerian actors have taken to their social media pages to react to the news.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that May reportedly slammed a whopping sum of N100m on Judy as compensation for damaging and destroying her home with her adulterous act.
However, May who is represented by Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and activist shared an update on the couple’s marital crisis.
According to him, Judy and Yul are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email.
READ ALSO:
- Uche Maduagwu Drags Judy Austin Over Insensitive Post (Video).
- Yul Edochie Advises Netizens To Embrace Love.
- Yul Edochie Praises Judy Austin For Defending Him Against Critics.
It was alleged that “both Yul and Judy are avoiding service of the process upon them. The court bailiff has tried so many times to serve them in accordance with the rules of court, but they have evaded service of the court process.
It also said that despite Yul Edochie and Judy’s insensitive behaviour and the social media stunts, they have both been facing serious legal challenges and they seem ill-prepared for them, given the fact that they have been evading service of process.”
May has also filed for an order of court restraining Yul from accessing their former matrimonial home, due to safety concerns to protect herself and children, stating that the alleged actor has been erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening.
She noted that Yul acts like he is “under some influence, the full extent or scope of which we are yet to ascertain”.
The actor has now been told to consult his lawyer, when and if he hires one, and be guided by such a lawyer.
However, amid the lawsuit, Yul and Judy Austin seem unbothered as they took to their Instagram page to share a dancing video of themselves vibing to Flavour’s song with the lyrics ‘Na we dey in charge’.
Watch the video below: