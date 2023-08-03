Finally, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin React To N100m Lawsuit (Video)

It also said that despite Yul Edochie and Judy’s insensitive behaviour and the social media stunts, they have both been facing serious legal challenges and they seem ill-prepared for them, given the fact that they have been evading service of process.”

May has also filed for an order of court restraining Yul from accessing their former matrimonial home, due to safety concerns to protect herself and children, stating that the alleged actor has been erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening.

She noted that Yul acts like he is “under some influence, the full extent or scope of which we are yet to ascertain”.

The actor has now been told to consult his lawyer, when and if he hires one, and be guided by such a lawyer.

However, amid the lawsuit, Yul and Judy Austin seem unbothered as they took to their Instagram page to share a dancing video of themselves vibing to Flavour’s song with the lyrics ‘Na we dey in charge’.

Watch the video below: