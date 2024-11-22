New Telegraph

Finally, Wizkid Releases 6th Studio Album ‘Morayo’

Finally, the much-anticipated 6th studio album of multi-award-winning Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, “Morayo” has been released on Friday, November 22.

New Telegraph reports that the album which was released under Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records is yet another gem to the singer’s illustrious discography.

The album’s title, Morayo, which means “I see joy” in Yoruba, is a deeply personal tribute to the singer’s late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, who passed away in August 2023.

Speaking on the emotional inspiration behind the project, Wizkid earlier in July, described it as his best work yet. He tweeted; “Best album I ever made!! Now listen! It’s only up from here!”

READ ALSO:

The 16-track album showcases Wizkid’s signature Afrobeat sound, interwoven with themes of loss, resilience, and joy. It includes an array of collaborations with both local and international stars:

  • Piece of My Heart featuring Brent Faiyaz, a fan-favourite that has already climbed to No. 4 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.
  • Bad Girl featuring Asake, another highlight from the album, following their Grammy-nominated collaboration MMS.
  • Après Minuit featuring French star Tiakola and Bad For You with Jazmine Sullivan, bringing a global appeal to the record.

Other tracks like Kese (Dance), Troubled Mind, and Pray round out the album with a mix of upbeat grooves and reflective melodies.

Morayo’s Tracklist

  1. Troubled Mind
  2. Karamo
  3. Kese (Dance)
  4. Bad Girl (feat. Asake)
  5. Time
  6. Piece of My Heart (feat. Brent Faiyaz)
  7. Break Me Down
  8. Bend
  9. A Million Blessings
  10. Après Minuit (feat. Tiakola)
  11. Bad For You (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)
  12. Soji
  13. Don’t Care
  14. Slow (feat. Anaïs)
  15. Lose
  16. Pray
