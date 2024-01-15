Finally, Warri Pikin Reacts To Criticism Trailing Her New Look

It would be recalled that the comedian has come under backlash after a new video and photos showed her looking a lot slimmer than she had ever been after she underwent surgery.

Following the backlash, Warri Pikin took to social media to hit back at netizens dragging her as she revealed the reason behind her slim look.

In a new video that surfaced online, the comedian said she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery, in which 80% of her stomach was eviscerated to enable a healthier relationship with food.

Reacting to those criticising her, Warri Pikin slammed those derogatory comments people have made about her new looks as she noted that her health is more important to her than their perceptions of her body.

She wrote, “I dey see all una comments, ‘ehn she no look fine again’, that is not important, ‘she looks old, she looks sick’, ehn if that’s your definition of me being healthy, so be it. Everybody needs to be healthy.”

