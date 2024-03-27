Finally, VeryDarkMan Regains Freedom From Police Detention

Controversial activist, VeryDarkMan has reportedly regained his freedom from police detention after fulfilling all his bail conditions.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the controversial social media critic was detained by the FCT Police Command for alleged cyberbullying by the Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Amid the controversy surrounding his arrest, details of the alleged heavy bail conditions for his release surfaced online.

It was alleged that for his release to be granted, Verydarkman needed a property and business owner with a government seal of oath and he would need to submit his international passport for one year and a bail of N200m.

According to recent reports, VeryDarkMan has fulfilled all bail conditions and has been released from police custody.

However, some netizens asserted that VeryDarkMan’s release reports were false since it was an old video.

See netizen’s reactions below;

Sim said: “It’s over for Bobrisky, Tonto Dike and Samklef. VDM please make sure you arrest all of them for stealing your freedom for 5 days.”

Son of a Teacher asked: “Why are you people posting old videos?”

Mhorre said: “At least his mouth go dey on hold for some days”

Nosa Alex stated: “The way this guy wan take elevate again haters go cry blood ”

