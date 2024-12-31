Share

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman had finally broken his silence on the alleged missing N180 million which he had claimed was hacked from his NGO account.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan had been making headlines since Friday, December 27, after he came online to disclose that a sum of N180m was missing from his NGO account, and left with only 20m naira.

Following this revelation, a lot of controversies had sprouted online, with many accusing him and calling him a fraudster.

However, in a new development, VeryDarkMan in a viral video has finally addressed the missing money.

According to him, the money is intact in his bank account where he kept it.

He, however, said he did not expect a lot of comments he received from social media users, stressing how he was heavily berated by netizens for never bordering to research anything they see on social media, rather allowing themselves to swallow everything hook line and sinker.

Verydarkman drew attention to how nobody bothered to ask questions or draw the dots on the whole thing and arrive at their own conclusion, rather they had started hurling insults at him.

He said: “Nobody sat down to analyze that the Verydarkman we know if N180M was missing in his account, he would not be going to Jos when the police headquarters is in Abuja…..”

