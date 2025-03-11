Finally, UNILAG Confirms Lesi As Deputy VC

Share

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), has confirmed Prof. Foluso Lesi as its Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services). The confirmation is sequel to Lesi’s election by the Senate of the university.

This is contained in a statement displayed on UNILAG’s website yesterday. “The Governing Council of UNILAG, at its meeting on March 3, confirmed the appointment of Prof. Foluso Lesi as Deputy Vice-Chancelor (Development Services).

“Prof. Lesi’s appointment is for a period of two years with effect from March 29. “The confirmation of appointment is sequel to his election by the university’s senate at a meeting held on Feb. 26,” the statement said.

It noted that Lesi graduated in 1984 from College of Medi – cine, University of Lagos, and obtained Fellowship of the Faculty of Paediatrics of the West African College of Physicians in 1994.

He was the Secretary-General of the West African College of Physicians and Chairman of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association.

