New Telegraph

March 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Bustling Lagos
  3. Finally, UNILAG Confirms…

Finally, UNILAG Confirms Lesi As Deputy VC

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), has confirmed Prof. Foluso Lesi as its Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services). The confirmation is sequel to Lesi’s election by the Senate of the university.

This is contained in a statement displayed on UNILAG’s website yesterday. “The Governing Council of UNILAG, at its meeting on March 3, confirmed the appointment of Prof. Foluso Lesi as Deputy Vice-Chancelor (Development Services).

“Prof. Lesi’s appointment is for a period of two years with effect from March 29. “The confirmation of appointment is sequel to his election by the university’s senate at a meeting held on Feb. 26,” the statement said.

It noted that Lesi graduated in 1984 from College of Medi – cine, University of Lagos, and obtained Fellowship of the Faculty of Paediatrics of the West African College of Physicians in 1994.

He was the Secretary-General of the West African College of Physicians and Chairman of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos Seals Church, Lounges, Others Over Noise Pollution
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu Unveils Makemation, Africa’s First AI Powered Feature Film
Share
Copy Link
×