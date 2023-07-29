Finally, Uche Elendu Breaks Silence Amid Feud With Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has finally broken her silence after being dragged on social media by her colleague, Angela Okorie, who accused her of betrayal and infidelity.

It would be recalled that Angela Okorie called out her ex-friends, Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph somewhat two weeks ago, saying they both betray her trust in them, adding that they dragged her name into the mud by alleging that she had an affair with a married man.

Speaking on the development, Angela took to her social media age to debunk such claims, noting that her friends are trying to tarnish her image by saying she sleeps with married men, she, however, said they both accuse her of what they do.

However, in a new development, Uche Elendu, addressed the issue, while speaking in an interview with Punch Saturday Beats, saying she doesn’t respond to every sound that is directed towards her.

She said, “As you all know, it is only a dog that sees another dog barking and starts to bark. I am not one, so I cannot react to every noise. As far as I am concerned, there is really nothing to react to.”

Speaking further, Uche Elendu also added that celebrities should desist from the behavior of taking to social media to air their grievances since there are appropriate bodies to where they can be channeled to.

“We have a body where people should take their complaints to for them to be resolved amicably. But, people have turned social media into a court; thereby making a fool of themselves by ranting on issues that could be resolved amicably.

“Many people feel that going to social media would probably make the other party less attractive to brands, and give them a bad name. Most of them go on social media to spread lies to tarnish the image of the person they are having issues with.

“As they say, ‘a clear conscience fears no accusation’. When one is sure of who one is, one does not need to join the bandwagon.

“When I see things like that, I know what they are trying to do. But, I know who I am. I know that what belongs to me will definitely come to me. That’s why I pay deaf ears to things like that. They don’t move me,”