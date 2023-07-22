Finally, Trinity Guy Regains Freedom From Prison On Bail

Controversial content creator, Trinity Guy has been released on bail after being detained in prison by an Oyo State magistrate court over a sensitive skit.

It would be recalled that a few months ago, the skit maker was invited by the police for releasing a video of a minor that was tagged inappropriate.

Following the invitation, Trinity Guy was remanded in prison alongside the minor’s parents on the 26th of June.

However, today Saturday, July 22nd, Cute Abiola, an Instagram comedian, took to his social media handle to announce his release.

Sharing a photo of Trinity, he wrote, “Trinity Guy is finally free on Bail. I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right path. Amen, welcome back! Welcome back! My guy don pray to tire see his forehead,”

Although, his bail conditions, remain unknown and the details of his case is yet to be made public as of now.

Reactions trailing the release of Trinity Guy from prison.

adedayo1313 said: “One thing I know is he sees it coming but his hard head and strong heart be like nothing go happen jor, but I’m sure he has learned his Lesson in the hard way. I pray God in his mercy brings you back on track and establishes you with new ideas.”

deyemi____sdq said: “Make police tell am say the arrest na prank ”

makanjuolaprincess penned: “I still like you thou your pranks are too expensive for a joke but I like ur heart cause it’s beautiful and you are a good giver”

daviesalexander opined: “Make unaa educate am make him watch him contents and never use a child for sake of views/money again! tired of seeing his contents seff!”

clinzy_exchange said: “See as people dey talk thank God and welcome back as well f no@be dem dey shout make dem arrest am make dem jail am 5 years fake love everywhere”