Finally, Toyo Baby Tenders Public Apology To Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, better known as Toyo Baby in a comedy series titled ‘Jenifa Diary’ has finally tendered an unreserved public apology to her senior colleague and renowned filmmaker, Funke Akindele 6 years after their fallout.

It would be recalled that the two fell apart for undisclosed reasons in 2017 after Juliana starred in Funke Akindele’s hit series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 27, Juliana Olayode tenders a lengthy heartfelt note to his former boss, Funke while reflecting on how she rose to fame overnight by playing the lead role in Funke Akindele’s movie.

She also noted how God used the award-winning actress, Funke Akindele to put her into the limelight and how she became overwhelmed with the fame she received.

However, the lack of industry nitty gritty started manifesting in her, coupled with the fact that she had a Manager who didn’t understand how the entertainment industry worked and she believed anything he said.

Her manager had gone behind her back to send an email to Funke Akindele’s production company which led to their fallout.

Sharing her apology in a video sighted by New Telegraph, Juliana revealed that she had privately reached out to Funke Akindele to apologize and they had reconciled, but she wanted to make the apology public.

She said, “As a teenager, my career in the mainstream entertainment industry started where many people who have put in years of hard work could only dream of. How could a neophyte even start from the mainstream, if not for a miracle?

“In my own case, the Mercy of God’s unmerited favour was evident. I broke into the industry by playing a friend and co-leader with a screen goddess who had put in decades who had put in decades of hard work and unprecedented creativity even at that time.

“God used Aunty Funke Akindele to put me into the limelight. It was a shocker for me, especially at that tender age, when I had barely left secondary school, the kind of fame I earned playing Toyosi in Jenifa’s Diary was too enormous for my understanding.

“However, the lack of industry nitty gritty started manifesting in me, coupled with the fact that I had a guardian (manager) who didn’t understand how the entertainment industry works, and I believed anything he feels and says.

My guardian sent an email to Scene One TV, the producers of the Sitcom, which entire content I wasn’t aware of until recently.

She continued, “The story of my goofs at the take-off of my career can not be exhausted in a million words. I want to use this opportunity to apologize to Aunty Funke Akindele, Omode o le mo Eko je, ko ma ra lowo. I am incredibly sorry for how I hurt you and how the email that was sent hurt you.

“Please forgive me for my childish mistakes of the past, I am deeply sorry for everything. I love you eternally Aunty Funke.

NB: I just feel the burden to make this official, it’s not an attempt for people to help me beg her.

“I have met Aunty Funke, she has forgiven me, she hugged me, prayed for me, and cooked for me as she used to in those good old days, Jollof rice elemi meji, fried rice and sweet chicken (lol).

“I am her baby forever. She is such a sweet soul. The good days are back and you should probably anticipate. I love you all, thank you”.