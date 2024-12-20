Finally, Tiwa Savage Opens Up About Divorce From Teebillz

Share

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has finally opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz.

New Telegraph recalls that TeeBillz announced their divorce in 2018 on his social media page.

Featuring in a recent interview with The Receipts Podcast, Tiwa Savage accused TeeBillz of being responsible for the divorce, saying she didn’t break up with him.

According to her, TeeBillz made this announcement while she was still struggling with postpartum after the birth of their son.

She said: “The way our situation happened, he announced it online. I did not break up with him, but I was the one being attacked.

“My baby was just a few months old at that time. My body wasn’t the same because I was dealing with postpartum and depression. Only a few people came to see me. Everyone went to him.

“It got worse after I did an interview to tell my side of the story. People were like, ‘How dare you go and talk? You are a woman, and you are supposed to build the house. It’s your fault.’

“It was very heartbreaking how the public blamed me. Ever since then, I was like, ‘I won’t ever talk about the situation.’

“It was an eye-opener for me. It made me depressed and angry for so long. Then I became the ‘African Bad Girl.’ I started getting tattoos and wearing bikinis and short skirts.”

