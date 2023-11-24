Finally, Tinubu Move To Resolve Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s Feud

Following the unending feud between the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, President Bola Tinubu on Friday invited members of the Ondo State Assembly to Abuja as he moved to resolve the issue.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Prominent elders and traditional rulers in the state had called on President Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis to avert looming anarchy.

Following the rift, it was gathered the Ondo Assembly has been divided with 11 lawmakers in support of Aiyedatiwa.

Sources privy to the development said the 11 lawmakers were reached out to by some forces outside Ondo State.

A sitting of the lawmakers scheduled for Friday was said to have been pushed by the 11 lawmakers.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the sitting was part of the plans hatched in Abuja with the 11 lawmakers to declare Governor Akeredolu incapacitated and declare Aiyedatiwa Governor.

Speaker Oladiji Olamide, who confirmed the meeting with the President, said the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action.

Oladiji said the scheduled Friday’s plenary was to declare Aiyedatiwa as Acting Governor and not to declare Akeredolu as incapacitated.

He said the meeting with President Tinubu would hold on Friday afternoon.

“Our sitting was to declare Aiyedatiwa as Acting Governor. The Governor is still alive,” he said.

Details later…