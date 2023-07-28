Finally, Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm 28 Ministerial Nominees

At last, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, forwarded the much expected ministerial list to the Senate for consideration and approval. However, the list, which was personally delivered to the Senate in plenary by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, contained only 28 nominations.

The Senate, after approving the votes and proceedings of the previous legislative day, had invoked relevant sections of its Standing Rules, to receive the Chief of Staff to the President, to deliver the communication. Meanwhile, four ex-governors made the list, namely, Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Nasiru el-Rufai (Kaduna) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Others are: Abubakar Momoh, Amb Yusuf Maitama Tukur, Arch Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Mu- sawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr. Berta Edu, Dr Doris Aniche Uzoka, Ekperipe Ekpo, Nkiruka Onyejio- cha, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Stella Okotette, and Uju Kennedy Ohanenye. The rest are: Mr. Bello Muhammad G, Mr Dele Alake, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Mr Muhammad Idris, Mr Olawale Edun, Mr Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, Prof Ali Pate, Prof Joseph Utsev, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator John Eno, and Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi.

In the accompanying letter, Tinubu stated: “In compliance with the provisions of section 147 sub-section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to forward to Senate for confirmation the under-listed 28 ministerial nominees.

“While hoping that the additional nominations will be sent in due course, I hope that the aforementioned nominees will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President and senators, the assurance of my highest regard.” After reading out the list to the senators, President of the Senate, God- swill Akpabio, referred the list to the Committee of the Whole, for appropriate legislative action.