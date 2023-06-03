Finally, Tems Receives Long Desired Grammy Awards Plaque

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has finally received her long desired Grammy award plaque for her outstanding achievement in music.

Recall that, Tems won the prestigious award for Best Melodica Rap Performance at the 65th Grammys held on February 6, 2023, which came in as a result of her collaboration with renowned artists, Future and Drake on the song ‘Wait For U.‘

Tems manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi took to his Instagram story on Friday to share the exciting news of the arrival of the plaque award.

He flaunted the Grammy award plaque with pride without adding a caption, letting the accomplishment speak for itself.

However, this monumental achievement has placed Tems in the history books as the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy and has also marked another significant milestone as she became the first female Nigerian singer to receive a Grammy nomination the previous year.

Tems’ had garnered international acclaim for nomination for the Best Global Performance category for her hit song ‘Essence,’ a collaboration with fellow Nigerian artist Wizkid.

The 27-year-old artist made Nigerians proud with her groundbreaking achievements and has also become an inspiration to aspiring female musicians across the country.

However, fans and fellow artists alike are earnestly waiting for her next musical endeavours as this recognition will open doors to new opportunities and collaborations for the gifted singer.

See below;