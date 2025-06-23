Finally, TCN Restores Electricity To North Eastern States

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has successfully restored normal bulk electricity supply to the Northeastern part of the country.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the supply was restored through the 330kV and 132kV JosBauchi-Gombe transmission lines.

Mbah said that the lines were initially switched off to enable TCN energise the new Bauchi Substation – one of the biggest substations in the region to the national grid.

She said: “The transmission lines have now been reconnected back to the grid. Consequently, supply to the northeast has been restored since the June 19 at about 4.45 pm.

“With the project completed, bulk power transmission has been restored to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, which supply electricity to customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Damaturu, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

