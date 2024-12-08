Share

Finally, the former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija)Season 4 housemate and self-acclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has removed Davido’s tattoo from her chest.

This is coming after the reality star tackled Davido for liking a shady tweet about her colleague and winner of Season 7, Phyna in October 2023.

In response, the singer went on to like a tweet that subtly shaded Tacha, which caused a fallout between the duo.

READ ALSO:

Amid the public altercation, Tacha who had a tattoo of the singer before she entered the Big Brother house back in 2019, vowed to remove the tattoo of Davido’s face drawn on her chest.

However, in a now trending video on her Instagram page, Tacha who recently relocated to the United Kingdom (UK), shared the procedure of how the tattoo was removed.

Share

Please follow and like us: