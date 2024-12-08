New Telegraph

December 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Finally, Tacha Removes…

Finally, Tacha Removes Davido’s Tattoo On Her Chest

Finally, the former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija)Season 4 housemate and self-acclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter, Natacha  Akide, better known as Tacha has removed Davido’s tattoo from her chest.

This is coming after the reality star tackled Davido for liking a shady tweet about her colleague and winner of Season 7, Phyna in October 2023.

In response, the singer went on to like a tweet that subtly shaded Tacha, which caused a fallout between the duo.

READ ALSO:

Amid the public altercation, Tacha who had a tattoo of the singer before she entered the Big Brother house back in 2019, vowed to remove the tattoo of Davido’s face drawn on her chest.

However, in a now trending video on her Instagram page, Tacha who recently relocated to the United Kingdom (UK), shared the procedure of how the tattoo was removed.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Anambra Guber: I’ll Tackle Insecurity If Elected In 2025 – Moghalu
Read Next

Enugu Luckiest For Having Mbah – Minister
Share
Copy Link
×