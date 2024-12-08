Finally, the former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija)Season 4 housemate and self-acclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has removed Davido’s tattoo from her chest.
This is coming after the reality star tackled Davido for liking a shady tweet about her colleague and winner of Season 7, Phyna in October 2023.
In response, the singer went on to like a tweet that subtly shaded Tacha, which caused a fallout between the duo.
READ ALSO:
- Tacha Reveals Plan To Date S’African, Says I’m Tired Of Nigerian Guys.
- Tomama Knocks Tacha Over Advice To Ladies.
- Tacha Throws Shade Amid Davido, Tiwa Savage’s Feud.
Amid the public altercation, Tacha who had a tattoo of the singer before she entered the Big Brother house back in 2019, vowed to remove the tattoo of Davido’s face drawn on her chest.
However, in a now trending video on her Instagram page, Tacha who recently relocated to the United Kingdom (UK), shared the procedure of how the tattoo was removed.