Finally, Speed Darlington Regains Freedom

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington Okoye, also known as ‘Akpi’ has finally been released from Kuje prison following his detention by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

New Telegraph recalls that Akpi was arrested after accusing Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy of having an immoral relationship with embattled United States rapper and music executive, Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy.

However, Justice M.S. Liman, in an order issued on December 23, 2024, directed the police to either charge Okoye to court within 48 hours or release him unconditionally.

READ ALSO:

In a new development, activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju in a post on X announced the release of the singer on Tuesday, January 21st.

Sharing the good news, Adeyanju wrote: “Speed Darlington is out of Kuje Prison.”

Prior to his release, Okoye had earlier petitioned DIG Dasuki Galadanchi, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja, over his continued detention.

In his petition, Okoye urged the DIG to comply with a court order challenging his prolonged detention by the police.

Please follow and like us: