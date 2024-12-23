Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye better known as Speed Darlington, has finally been granted bail by the Nigeria Police Force.

New Telegraph reports that Darlington was arrested on November 27 while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State.

This was disclosed by his counsel, Stanley Alieke via Instagram on Monday.

He wrote: “Apki has been granted bail by the court,”

His arrest was connected to abuses on Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

However, a member of his legal team, Deji Adeyanju, had confirmed that Burna Boy was responsible Akpi’s arrest.

He had accused Burna Boy of having amoral relationship with embattled United States rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is facing multiple charges for sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Earlier, Adeyanju had demanded that the singer should be arraigned within 48 hours or be released on bail.

He wrote: “Our FREP application for Speed Darlington a.k.a has been granted by the court. He is to be arraigned within 48 hours or released. Issues around injustice may take time but justice will always prevail,”

