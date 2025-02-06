Finally, Speed Darlington Drops Diss Track

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has finally released his much-anticipated diss track titled ‘Owa,’ weeks after teasing fans with its arrival.

The music star took to his Instagram page to share the video for his latest track, where he took shots at Longface and referenced his time in prison.

In the diss track, Speed Darlington rapped about his 50-day in underground prison, claiming that he emerged with a hit song, while his opponent returned with only a trophy.

The lyrics said, “They put me underground 50 days, I came out with a banger. Yours ain’t that deep, you came back with a trophy.”

The video also featured a pole dancer, who fans quickly pointed out, labelling her as a mother of two with a noticeable tummy. This aspect of the video sparked criticism, leading Speed Darlington to limit comments on his post to manage the backlash. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speed Darlington; Akpi! (@speeddarlintv)

