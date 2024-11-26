New Telegraph

November 26, 2024
Finally, Soma Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Abuse By Ex-Girlfriend

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Somadina Anyama has broken his silence over the allegations of abuse by his ex girlfriend, Hilda.

New Telegraph recalls that Somadina was accused of drugging, beating and rope tying his ex girlfriend up.

Hilda accused him of lying to everyone and putting on a two-faced mask of innocence, after instilling fear in her.

Few weeks after the allegations, Soma in a statement issued on Monday, denied these allegations, saying he has never drugged, assaulted or harmed anyone.

He stated that the allegations are baseless and are against his values, adding that he condemns abuse in its entirety.

Speaking further, he urged the public to approach matters of this kind with care and avoid rushing into judgement.

 

