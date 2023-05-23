Finally, Seun Kuti Regains Freedom From Police Custody

Finally, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has regained his freedom from the detention of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that his counsel, Adeyinka Fusika confirmed his release on Tuesday night via a phone conversation with the Punch.

Speaking on the development, Fasika said, “Yes, Seun Kuti was released minutes ago.”

Meanwhile, it had been earlier reported that the afrobeat superstar may be released today (Tuesday) following the expiration of the extension of his remand in police custody.

Recall that the court documents obtained revealed that the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, extended Kuti’s remand until Tuesday, May 23.

The statement in the document shows that a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State had granted an application by the police last week Thursday for an extension of remand of Seun Kuti until Tuesday (today), in order for the police to conclude its investigation, and for the advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

However, the police had told the court that the two days remand extension that was earlier granted was not enough for it to conclude its investigation.

In response to the police application by the court, the magistrate said, “I will grant the extension. Matter adjourned to May 23, 2023, for DPP’s advice,” the document exclusively obtained by our correspondent on Monday revealed.

Kuti’s lawyer, therefore revealed that his client’s (Seun Kuti’s) bail conditions had been met last Thursday, adding that the Chief Magistrate earlier ordered his remand for 48 hours, and held that the defendant be admitted to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum, at the end of the 48-hour remand.

On the second arraignment last Thursday, the magistrate adjourned the case until May 23 for mention and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Reacting to the development during an interview with our correspondent, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, noted that the musician’s bail conditions had been met, while insinuating that the court’s decision for the four days remand extension would, however, be respected.

According to Olumide-Fusika, he said, “There’s no comment on the four-day extension. It’s a court decision, we’ll wait and see.

He said “However, Seun Kuti’s bail conditions have been met from our side. But since there’s a court decision extending for four days, the presiding magistrate did not sign off until after then.

