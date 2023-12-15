Finally, Serie A Finalizes Schedule For Saudi Supercoppa

The incubation of the Supercoppa Italiana has taken longer than usual this year, but the League and the four teams involved have come to an understanding with Saudi Arabia, which previously asked to move the dates and reportedly did it again recently.

The competition, which will feature four clubs for the first time, will take place from January 18th to the 22nd. The two semifinals will be on Thursday and Friday and the final on Sunday.

The Supercoppa transferred from Jeddah to Riyadh. The local authorities wanted to postpone it to February to have more separation from the Spanish one, which will be played a few days earlier but received a firm no.

The Serie A matches of the four sides in question will be moved to February and March. The initial plan was to have them midweek before the departure toward the Middle East, but it has been changed.

“The dates for Inter-Atalanta, Sassuolo-Napoli, Torino-Lazio, and Bologna-Fiorentina will be determined later since most of the clubs are competing in the European cups.

The new Supercoppa format has been heavily criticized in particular by Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

It’s a lot more profitable than the previous one. Saudi Arabia will pay €23M, with a €7M price for the winners, plus TV rights. The Partenopei won’t have Victor Osimhen and Frank Anguissa for the competition due to AFCON 2024.