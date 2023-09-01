Finally, Sarah Martins, Rita Edochie Reunite At Airport

Nollywood actress, and friend to Judy Austin, Sarah Martins has finally reconciled with Rita Edochie after their ceaseless faceoff on social media.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, Sarah Martins could be seen kissing, and hugging as she reconciled with her colleague at the airport.

It would be recalled that the actress had last week apologised to the family of Edochie as she disassociated herself from her friend, Judy Austin.

Prior to that, Sarah Martins was dragged by social media users for allegedly paying a Facebook troll to threaten and wish the daughter of May and Yul Edochie dead.

However, she came out to debunk such claims saying she is innocent of the accusations.

After Sarah had debunked all allegations, evidence of screenshots made its way to social media, which made Rita Edochie react, saying her plans to threaten May’s Daughter, Danielle had failed, as they fight dirty on social media.

Rita also warned Sarah and others not to provoke her into addressing the entire saga on social media and that she would come for her where she least expected.

In a new update, the two ladies bump into each other at the airport, a few weeks after the incident and they reconciled.

In the video shared online, Sarah Martins once again apologized to Rita Edochie for involving herself in the marital drama of the Edochie family.

Rita Edochie on the other hand asked Nigerians to forgive Sarah as she has truly repented and disassociated herself from Judy Austin.

