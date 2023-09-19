Finally, Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Mohbad’s Death, Asks DSS To Probe Case

Following public outcry for judgment for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji ALoba, better known as Mohbad, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked the Department of States Services (DSS) to probe the ongoing case.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, expressed the government’s condolences to the family and supporters of the late music artist.

According to the state government, it has taken note of the events that have unfolded following the passing of the afrobeat singer, MohBad.

Omotosho further revealed that, in accordance with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s instructions, the police in Lagos State have initiated a significant inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the untimely passing of the young music artist.

He pointed out that a 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

The statement reads, “We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry. May The Almighty grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans.”

READ ALSO:

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“Consequently, the Department of State Services (DSS) has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family, and teeming fans.

“The Government pleads with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such,” he said.

He stated that the Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence to assist the process.

Omotosho added: “The government appeals to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter. Staying calm and following the process keenly will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

“Besides, the grieving family should be allowed to mourn their loss in peace. It is, indeed, a difficult time for us all – the government, the family, and MohBad’s fans. Any action that can aggravate the grief should be avoided.

“The Police and the DSS have been admonished to brief the public on their efforts periodically.”