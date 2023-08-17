Finally, Sanwo-olu Presents N5m, Vehicles To 156 Outstanding Civil Servants

Office cleaner, clerks among recipients

Activities marking the Year 2023 Lagos State Public Service Week came to the highest point yesterday, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rewarding 10 outstanding civil servants with grand prizes at the end of the weeklong event.

The prize winners – five each in both junior and senior cadres – were picked by a raffle draw openly held at a special luncheon organised in Ikeja GRA. A total of 156 outstanding of- ficers, adjudged to have fulfilled the requirements for the Public Service Award, were recommended for recognition out of which 10 public officers emerged as winners. The nominations cut across the mainstream service, 89 MDAs, and Local Government Service.

An office cleaner and two clerical staff in Grade Levels 2, 4 and 5 were among the five finalists in the junior cadre who won the Governor’s N5 million cash prize. Five other winners in the senior cadre went home with a brand new Geely Mikano saloon car. Introduced 22 years ago, the Public Service Week was the fourth edition to be held under the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The governor said his administration sustained the tradition of marking public service week in fulfillment of his promise to reward and celebrate excellent performance, stressing that the awards served as motivation and encouragement for the employees in the State’s workforce to continue putting in their best efforts in the service of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said the recognition underscored staff ’s commitment in ensuring the successful implementation of his Government’s policies and programmes, which, he said, were aimed at elevating the living conditions of the people, while creating a conducive environment for investment, job and wealth creation.

He said: “I am delighted to acknowledge the high level of dedication, commitment and professionalism that the workforce in the Lagos State Public Service has continued to dem- demonstrate and which have been a major factor in our achievements.

Our civil servants have continuously lived up to the reputation and expectation of the quality of human resource required by a modern, vibrant, progressive and cosmopolitan city such as Lagos.”