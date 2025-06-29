Finally, Sam Larry Breaks Silence On Mohbad’s Death

Nigerian show promoter, Sam Larry, has finally addressed the allegations surrounding his involvement in the tragic demise of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a recent interview with social media activist, VeryDarkMan, Sam Larry broke his nearly two-year silence to the backlash and clarified his role in the viral confrontation video that resurfaced after Mohbad’s passing.

During the interview, VeryDarkMan questioned him about a short clip showing Sam Larry confronting Mohbad at a beach location. The video had sparked outrage, with many believing it was evidence of harassment.

In response, Sam Larry claimed the situation was misinterpreted, saying he had only approached Mohbad to demand a refund for a performance the late singer allegedly failed to honour.

READ ALSO:

He said, “That video was just 9 seconds. I was with my son at the beach. When I saw Mohbad, I walked up to him and demanded my money for a show he didn’t show up for. Zlatan was there and quickly stepped in to resolve it. There was no assault.”

When asked why rapper Zlatan Ibile has never publicly confirmed that no harm was done to Mohbad during the incident, Sam Larry alleged that Zlatan was warned to stay away from the controversy.

He added: “Zlatan say if hin talk, say blood go comot for hin mouth.”

Sam Larry also addressed speculations about his whereabouts at the time of Mohbad’s death in September 2023. He revealed that he was in Dubai, while his associate, Naira Marley, was in Amsterdam.

Watch the video below: