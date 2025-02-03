Finally, Respite For Iheanacho As Boro Agree Loan Deal With Sevilla

Share

Super Eagles s t r i k e r, K e l e c h i Iheanacho, is set for a fresh start, as reports suggest that Middlesbrough are close to signing the Super Eagles forward on loan.

Iheanacho has struggled at Sevilla since joining in the summer of 2024, with limited playing time and performances falling short of expectations. His chances have been further reduced by the arrival of fellow Nigerian Akor Adams, and now the striker is looking for a new opportunity.

Middlesbrough appears to be the front-runner for his signature, offering Iheanacho the chance for regular football.

The move would help him regain his form and confidence. Sevilla manager García Pimienta confirmed that Iheanacho has the freedom to choose his next club, with several offers on the table.

Although Celtic has been mentioned as a possible destination, the Middlesbrough loan seems to be the best option for Iheanacho. This move to the Championship could be the turning point in Iheanacho’s career, giving him the chance to shine once again.

