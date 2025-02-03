New Telegraph

February 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Finally, Respite For…

Finally, Respite For Iheanacho As Boro Agree Loan Deal With Sevilla

Super Eagles s t r i k e r, K e l e c h i Iheanacho, is set for a fresh start, as reports suggest that Middlesbrough are close to signing the Super Eagles forward on loan.

Iheanacho has struggled at Sevilla since joining in the summer of 2024, with limited playing time and performances falling short of expectations. His chances have been further reduced by the arrival of fellow Nigerian Akor Adams, and now the striker is looking for a new opportunity.

Middlesbrough appears to be the front-runner for his signature, offering Iheanacho the chance for regular football.

The move would help him regain his form and confidence. Sevilla manager García Pimienta confirmed that Iheanacho has the freedom to choose his next club, with several offers on the table.

Although Celtic has been mentioned as a possible destination, the Middlesbrough loan seems to be the best option for Iheanacho. This move to the Championship could be the turning point in Iheanacho’s career, giving him the chance to shine once again.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Rubio Warns Against China’s Influence In Panama Canal
Read Next

Arsenal Thrash Man City 5-1 At Emirates
Share
Copy Link
×