Finally, Rema Speaks On Being Member Of Illuminati

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known by his stage name Rema, has finally spoken about being a member of Illuminati.

It would be recalled that recently the 23-year-old singer has been in the news over rumours making the rounds that he joined Illuminati.

In order to clarify the allegations levelled against him, the young champ took to his official Instagram stories on Wednesday, saying he has no link or connection with any secret society.

Addressing the Illuminati conspiracy theories, Rema urged his day 1 fan base known as Ravers to educate his new fans about his background and heritage.

READ ALSO:

H explained further that his success is linked to supernatural forces, the singer described Illuminati as diabolical shit, insisting that “Jesus is the king.”

He said: “Day 1 Ravers, help me educate the new Ravers that I have been on this bat shit for a long time. You all would have so much clarity if you easily Google where I’m from, what the key colours of my heritage are, what flies in the skies of Benin every evening, etc.

“As I evolve, my execution will evolve unapologetically. Please know your artist. It is why I do interviews. And that Illuminati talk is trash. I work too hard to create art for you guys to give the glory to some diabolical shit. Read it now. Jesus is King.”