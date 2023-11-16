Finally, Rema Breaks Silence On ‘Demonic’ Mask Allegations

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has addressed the “demonic” mask allegations trailing her performance at the 02 Arena.

Speaking on the development in a post shared on his social media page, Rema said the alleged demonic mask was a remake of the bronzes of his ancestors.

The 23-year-old music star has been receiving backlash after his Tuesday show at the 02 Arena in London, due to the dramatic entrance display with a facial mask on top of a stationary horse.

His melodic display has made some fans accuse him of being a member of the Illuminati.

However, the singer’s fan who is also from Benin City has defended him, saying the mask was that of Queen Idia, a National hero of the Benin Kingdom.

READ ALSO:

Hours after his fan defended him, Rema took to his X page to clear the air and address the controversy surrounding the mask he wore for his entrance at the 02.

According to Rema, it is a remake of the bronze of his ancestors, some of which are still present in the London museum.

This also signifies that he has redefined the Edo State and put it on the global map.

He wrote: “RAVAGE UPRISING/ My Ancestors bronzes sit in the museum of this very city so I remade mine. Hence, Edo is redefined, the map reshaped, your minds awakened & the mask reborn. Thank you, London! ”

See the post below:

https://x.com/heisrema/status/1725112280008827051?s=46